Thursday's heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage.

"The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the National Weather Service said Thursday. "Very cold air will accompany this event, with temperatures 20 degrees below normal forecast by the weekend."

CNN's Jacob Lev contributed to this report.