A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel

A storm threatens to deliver heavy snow and strong winds combined with bitterly cold temperatures to much of the US on December 20, lasting through the end of a busy travel week. A driver is seen here shoveling his car out of snow in New Jersey.

 Peter Ackerman/Asbury Park Press/USA Today

A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of "life-threatening" wind chills for millions.

