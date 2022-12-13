A massive winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions and threatening tornadoes in the central US

A winter rain storm brings welcome moisture to San Diego Monday.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

A giant winter storm is bringing severe weather Tuesday to the central US, with dangerous blizzard conditions in the central and northern Plains, icy weather in the Upper Midwest and severe storms with tornado risk expected along the Gulf Coast.

The storm, which walloped the West over the weekend, is expected to strengthen as it pushes eastward Tuesday, then stall across the central Plains into Thursday, snarling travel amid blowing snow and freezing rain. About 15 million people in a dozen states are under winter-weather warnings or advisories Tuesday morning, with power outages a key concern.

