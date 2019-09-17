A man shot this month by an ICE officer while fleeing arrest has been caught in Nashville

Twelve days after being shot by an ICE officer who was attempting to arrest him, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico was arrested Tuesday on the property of a law firm for immigration attorneys.
Jose Fernando Andrade-Sanchez, 39, had been indicted on a charge of unlawful re-entry by a federal grand jury in Nashville, officials said in announcing the unsealing of the court documents.
A news release from the Department of Justice says Andrade has been deported four times before, most recently in October 2013.
He has been convicted in Tennessee of misdemeanor domestic assault and, in a separate incident, falsely identifying himself, according to court documents.
Will York, a lawyer for Andrade on other legal issues, sent CNN a statement on the arrest.
"Today's arrest is an unprecedented betrayal of the values of due process and legal representation," the statement read. "Nashvillians facing deportation already face significant challenges fighting their cases and receiving their fair day in court."
ICE officials said that on September 5, two of its officers attempted to arrest Andrade in the parking lot of an Antioch grocery store. An ICE spokesman said an officer fired twice, hitting Andrade once, as he drove his truck forward and fled the scene.
He turned himself in and was hospitalized.
The Tennessean newspaper reported Andrade was released the next day, citing his family's immigration attorney.
Andrade does not have an attorney, according to the federal public defender's office. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in US District Court on Wednesday.
While ICE operations are a regular occurrence across the United States, it's rare to hear of shots fired in public places as those operations unfold.
CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet and Konstantin Toropin contributed to this report.