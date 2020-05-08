A man was found dead on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas Thursday night after a plane landed and now authorities are trying to determine why he was on the runway.
The airport tweeted Thursday night that a person was struck and killed by a landing aircraft.
The pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight reported seeing a person on the runway before landing just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, according to audio of the airport's air traffic control recorded by LiveATC, a website that aggregates and streams radio conversations between air traffic controllers and pilots.
After being given permission to land, the pilot can be heard saying, "Looks like there might be a person on the runway."
An air traffic controller then asks the pilot where the person is and he responds, "They're behind us. They're behind us now."
Shortly after the plane lands, an air traffic controller responds to a question by saying, "They're checking the runway right now. I know we just closed down the runway."
"An obviously deceased adult male was located with trauma" by responders, according to an Austin Police Department statement emailed to CNN on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m., according to the statement.
"The Austin Police Department informed us that the individual was not a badged airport employee," Mandy McClendon, communications manager for the airport, told CNN by phone Friday evening.
The FAA is investigating the incident, according to a statement from the agency.
"FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim," the statement said.
Preliminary information released by the FAA corroborates the events in the air traffic control recording. The pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on the runway after it touched down at 8:12 p.m. local time Thursday, the FAA statement said.
Southwest Airlines said in a statement that the "aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible" on the runway after the plane landed.
"The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers," the airline said.
The plane taxied to a gate and passengers and crew exited safely and with no reports of injuries, according to airline statement.
The flight traveled to Austin from Dallas Love Field, the airline said.
CNN's Chuck Johnston and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.
