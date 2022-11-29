A guide to those volcanic terms: Pele's hair, caldera, volcanic ash -- learn what they mean

A river of lava flows down from Mauna Loa, Monday, November 28, near Hilo, Hawaii. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted Monday.

 Marco Garcia/AP

Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted this week for the first time in almost four decades.

When volcanoes erupt, they can have disastrous effects on the environment and the communities that live around them. Sunday night's eruption caused flight cancellations to and from Honolulu and sent lava flowing down the side of the volcano.