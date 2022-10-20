A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.

"It takes energy to heat your house," Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University who was not affiliated with NOAA's outlook, told CNN. "So, the colder it is, the more energy we need for heating. And that's bad news in a world where energy is constrained by things like the war in Ukraine."