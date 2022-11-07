This Election Day, all types of weather including rain, snow, heat, cold and even tropical storm impacts are possible -- depending on what region of the country you live in.

Weather can actually play a role in voter turnout on Election Day. Some studies have found that warm temperatures can motivate voters to get out to the polls -- but rain and snow can deter them. So, here's your region-by-region forecast for Tuesday.

CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this story.