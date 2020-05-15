6.4-magnitude quake rattles Nevada

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.4 hit Nevada on Friday morning, about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas near the California border, the US Geological Survey says.
The quake occurred at 4:03 a.m. local time, the USGS says. It was 4.7 miles deep. At least four aftershocks were reported.
It was about 35 miles west of the town of Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range.
This is a breaking story. We will update shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.