Three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting overnight in Wilmington, North Carolina, police said.
Word of the shooting was received at around midnight Saturday and police learned there had been a house party at the location prior to the shooting, according to Lt. Irving, a Watch Commander with the Wilmington Police Department.
Responding officers found seven victims at the scene, three of whom were deceased, police said. Investigators are still working the crime scene near 7th Street and Kidder Street and are trying to identify suspects.
There is no one in custody and no motive at this time, Irving said, adding that the general public is not in any danger.
The conditions of the injured victims are unknown at this time. The names of those killed will be released once their families and next of kin have been notified, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.