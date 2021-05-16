Two Chicago police officers have been shot on the city's west side, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The shooting happened at 7:11 a.m. (8:11 a.m. ET) in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue.
Both officers were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said on Twitter. Their conditions are not immediately known.
A suspect was shot in the incident, Ahern added. The condition of the suspect is also unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
