19 minors, aged 9 to 16, suspected of stealing over $1 million in cars from North Carolina dealerships, police say

Nineteen minors ranging in age from 9 to 16 are suspected of stealing vehicles worth more than $1 million from auto dealerships in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, area.
Forty-six vehicles valued at $1,138,718 were stolen from 12 different dealerships beginning March 17, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The thefts occurred during 18 break-ins and police said several dealerships were targeted twice. All but six of the vehicles have been recovered.
Police said they have not been able to arrest the minors.
"Detectives have identified nineteen (19) juveniles known to be involved in these thefts," the news release said. "Those juveniles range in age from sixteen (16) to nine (9) years of age. Detectives have sought, and thus far have been denied, secure custody orders from the Forsyth County Department of Juvenile Justice for the involved juveniles."
Police have apprehended an adult suspected to be involved in the crimes.
Mekeal Binns, 19, was arrested on March 25 and is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and violating probation. He is being held on $20,000 bond.
Binns' attorney, Andrew Keever, told CNN he has no statement at this time.
Police are working with the local dealerships to protect them from further theft.
