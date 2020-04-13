10,000 railroad ties set on fire in Colorado in suspected arson

Authorities in Pueblo, Colorado, are investigating a suspected case of arson after thousands of railroad ties were found ablaze.
Firefighters and police responded to a fire Saturday night near railroad tracks north of mile marker 108, according to a tweet by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. About 10,000 ties that were piled up in two separate locations were on fire.
"Train traffic was halted while crews put out the fire," the sheriff's office tweeted.
Based on initial findings, police believe the fire was intentionally set, according to Gayle Perez, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. BNSF Railway is now in charge of the investigation, Perez added.
CNN has reached out to BNSF for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.