A 16-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night at Bicentennial Park in Columbus, Ohio, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before midnight and found "numerous victims," according to a police report shared on Twitter by Columbus Police.
One victim, the 16-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital where she died soon after 1 a.m., police said.
Five others were also taken to local hospitals, police said. They are all are expected to survive.
Two -- a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman -- were treated at Ohio State University Hospital Wexner Medical Center. One victim, described only as a "juvenile," was treated at Children's Hospital for gunshot injuries. A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were also treated at nearby undisclosed hospitals.
Two additional victims received non-gunshot injuries as they tried to flee, police said.
Police said the shooting happened at a private event that had been promoted on social media.
Authorities have not provided information on potential suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.
CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.
