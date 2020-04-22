1 killed after tornadoes were spotted in Oklahoma

One person was killed Wednesday after severe storms ripped through southern Oklahoma, Marshall County emergency officials said.
A tornado touched down in Marshall County near the state's border with Texas around 5 p.m. local time, said Robert Chaney, director of Marshall County Emergency Management.
Several vehicles were thrown into trees and there was damage to two steel manufacturing companies, Chaney said.
A number of people were hurt, Chaney said, but it's unclear how severe their injuries were.
"There would have been a lot more death," Chaney said, adding the sirens and county system alerted residents of the danger.
The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for several southeast Oklahoma counties on Wednesday. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado and golf ball-sized hail was reported just before 5 p.m. and was moving east at 40 mph, the weather service said.
