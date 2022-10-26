Nations are still way off track to limit global warming below a dangerous threshold as catastrophic extreme weather events are already threatening the health and food security of people around the world, a pair of reports have found.

The United Nations reported Wednesday that global warming will rise to between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius based on the world's current climate pledges -- way beyond the 1.5 degrees nations are trying to stay below. The report shows that there is still much more work to be done to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels, which are pushing global temperatures higher and triggering more intense extreme weather events.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez contributed to this report.