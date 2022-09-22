World Bank chief Malpass tells CNN 'I'm not a denier' after dodging questions on climate

Climate action groups around the world are calling for World Bank President David Malpass, seen here in March 2020 in Washington, DC, to resign after he refused to answer a question around the cause of the climate crisis.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

World Bank President David Malpass told CNN on Thursday that he agrees climate change is caused by humans burning fossil fuels and that he is "not a denier," after his repeated refusal to say the same things at an earlier discussion, which have prompted calls for his resignation.

At a panel discussion on Tuesday, Malpass dodged a question over whether he accepted the scientific consensus that humans burning fossil fuels were "rapidly and dangerously warming the planet."

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.