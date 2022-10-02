"Perla," the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, has been identified by CNN as Perla Huerta.

In mid-September, about 50 migrants were flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in two planes organized by Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his criticism of the federal government's immigration and border security policies. Most of the asylum seekers are known to be from Venezuela.

CNN's Paul Murphy and Maria Santana contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.