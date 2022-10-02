"Perla," the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, has been identified by CNN as Perla Huerta, who served as a counterintelligence agent and combat medic specialist in the US Army until August.

About 50 migrants were flown last month from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in two planes organized by Florida's Republican governor as part of his criticism of the federal government's immigration and border security policies. Attorneys for the migrants have filed a class action lawsuit, saying they were misled in agreeing to the flights after being told they'd arrive to housing, jobs and help with the immigration process; no one on Martha's Vineyard knew they were coming, local officials have said.

CNN Maria Santana contributed to this report.

