Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion

The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, pictured here in Georgia, on October 6 paid for her 2009 abortion, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later.

 Meg Kinnard/AP

The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later.

She refused the request, and their relationship ended, she told the Times, which said it was withholding the name of the woman. Walker was unmarried at the time. Their son, she said, is now 10 years old.