Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says

Anndel Taylor, 22, was found dead after being trapped in her car by the blizzard following a shift at the senior center where she worked, her family told CNN.

 The Brown Family

A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.

Anndel Taylor, who had moved to Buffalo, New York, from Charlotte, North Carolina, was driving home from work at a senior citizen center and was only six minutes away by car from her house when she became stranded, relatives who live in Charlotte said.

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this reporting.

