Woman faces federal charge for calling in a false bomb threat to a Boston hospital providing gender-affirming care

A Boston hospital has faced violent threats for providing gender-affirming care to minors, officials say.

 WCVB

A woman has been arrested and charged with calling in a false bomb threat last month to Boston Children's Hospital, which has been hit with a barrage of threats linked to its providing of gender-affirming care, US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said Thursday.

"Boston Children's Hospital has been subjected to a sustained harassment campaign based on the dissemination of information online regarding the services offered by the hospital's gender multi-specialty service, which, according to the hospital, provides individualized, safe, and affirmative care to gender-diverse and transgendered individuals and their families," Rollins said.

CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

