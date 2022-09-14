Woman arrested in South Korea for the alleged murder of two children found in suitcases in New Zealand

Police and forensic investigators gather at the scene where suitcases with the remains of two children were found in Auckland, New Zealand.

 TVNZ/Reuters

A 42-year-old woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought from a storage facility in New Zealand has been arrested for alleged murder in South Korea.

The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested in early hours of Thursday local time in the southeastern city of Ulsan, South Korean police official told CNN.

