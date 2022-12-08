WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan.

CNN's Becky Anderson, Haley Britzky, Matthew Chance, Anna Chernova, Betsy Klein, Alex Marquardt, Phil Mattingly, Shawna Mizelle and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this report.

