One person is dead and five others were wounded in three separate shootings reported within an hour across Boston neighborhoods Sunday night, prompting authorities to investigate whether the incidents are connected, police said.

Boston police responded to the first shooting in the Mattapan neighborhood at 9:10 p.m. after receiving a radio call for two people who had been shot, according to a news release from the police department.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.