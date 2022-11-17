Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Bangkok Thursday for the last of three back-to-back international summits held over the past week in Asia -- this time for a gathering where the leaders of the United States and Russia will both be absent.

That leaves Xi primed to enter the two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in the Thai capital without needing to face US President Joe Biden at an economic summit focused on a region at the heart of the US-China contest.

