The photographer, filmmaker and multi-disciplinary artist William Klein has died aged 96, according to the International Center of Photography, where a retrospective of his work is currently on show. In a statement, the ICP said he passed away on Saturday in Paris. No cause of death was given.

Klein was best known for his photography, which encompassed and intertwined a wide array of subjects including candid street photography, kinetic fashion shoots and high-contrast abstract work. He also maintained robust filmmaking and painting practices.

