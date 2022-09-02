William Barr, on Fox, says there's no legitimate reason for classified docs to be at Mar-a-Lago and doubts Trump declassified

Former Attorney General William Barr, seen here in December 2020, appeared on Fox News on August 2 to say there is no "legitimate reason" for classified documents to have been at Mar-a-Lago.

 Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Former Attorney General William Barr appeared on Fox News on Friday to say there is no "legitimate reason" for classified documents to have been at Mar-a-Lago and cast doubt in the idea that they had somehow been declassified.

"No. I can't think of a legitimate reason why they should have been -- could be taken out of government, away from the government if they are classified," Barr said of the documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida resort.

