Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea's flurry of recent missile tests -- including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning.

North Korea has fired six missiles in the past two weeks -- a prolific number, even in a year that has seen the highest number of launches since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011.

