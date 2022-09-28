She's dodged protesters in Greece, met the pope at the Vatican and posed beside the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Now a 12-foot-tall puppet is bringing her message to the United States as she walks the streets of New York City.

Artists created Little Amal, whose name means hope in Arabic, to raise awareness about refugee children. Organizers of the theatrical project describe the puppet as a 10-year-old Syrian refugee searching for her uncle. She first made headlines as she trekked across Europe last year.

