A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, has been fired, district officials said Monday, after video was posted to social media showing the White teacher tell his students his race "is the superior one."

"Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class," Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian wrote in a statement. "As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement," the statement said.