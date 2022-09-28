White House seeks to tackle food insecurity at first hunger conference since 1969

The Biden White House seeks to tackle food insecurity at the first hunger conference since 1969. Volunteers are pictured here loading bags of food into cars at a food distribution event for the needy in Orlando, Florida.

 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Groceries cost 13.5% more than they did a year ago. Nearly 25 million adults live in households where there isn't always enough to eat. Some 40% of food banks saw increased demand this summer.

At a time when the affordability of food is in the spotlight, the Biden administration is hosting a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health on Wednesday with the goal of combating food insecurity and diet-related diseases.

CNN's Allie Malloy and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this story.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.