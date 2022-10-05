White House says Biden's Saudi trip wasn't a waste as he lambastes OPEC+'s 'shortsighted' decision to cut oil output

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is "disappointed" the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the White House said Wednesday, as the threat of rising gas prices looms weeks ahead of critical midterm elections.

The decision by the grouping of major oil producers rebuffed heavy lobbying from US administration officials and prompted Biden to say he was concerned about the move. It reversed a small increase in output OPEC+ announced shortly after Biden visited Saudi Arabia for a conference in July.

