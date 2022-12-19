White House pushes back on calls to extend Title 42: 'We have to follow the court order'

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas, on December 18.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The White House is pushing back on calls for the administration to find a way to extend a controversial public health authority that has been used to swiftly expel migrants at the US-Mexico border.

The upcoming end of Title 42 -- which was invoked under former President Donald Trump to try to contain the spread of Covid-19 and continued by President Joe Biden as the pandemic waned -- has created a surge of migrants arriving in border communities like El Paso, Texas. Some have called on the White House to find a way to extend the controversial policy and the administration on Monday confronted criticism over its handling of border security.