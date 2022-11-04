White House gets 'Goldilocks' jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Columbus Club in Washington, on November 2.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number.

It's the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day -- one that comes at a moment that finds Democrats desperately trying to make up ground on the economy.

