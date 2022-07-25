White House expected to name monkeypox coordinator

The White House is working on naming a monkeypox coordinator, two sources familiar with the internal discussions say, but has not yet settled on an individual to help coordinate the federal government's response to the outbreak.

 Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Two sources familiar with the internal discussions told CNN that Biden officials are working on naming a coordinator, but they have not yet settled on an individual to help coordinate the federal government's response to the outbreak.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips and Donald Judd contributed to this report.

