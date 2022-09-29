White House analysis finds Biden plan to cancel some student loan debt costs $379 billion

President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt will cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade and $379 billion over the course of the program.

 Zach Gibson/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade and $379 billion over the course of the program, according to a Biden administration cost estimate.

The administration analysis of the overall cost roughly lined up with a Congressional Budget Office economic analysis released this week that put the cost of the program, which would take into account loan repayments over the course of 30 years, at roughly $400 billion. But administration officials continue to argue the best method to estimate costs would be the amount of reduced cashflow to the federal government due to the action. The administration analysis using this method found that would cost roughly $305 billion over a decade.

CNN's MJ Lee, Betsy Klein and Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.