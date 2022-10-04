After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's west coast, a Naples man trekked through nearly half a mile of floodwater to save his 85-year-old mother.

Johnny Lauder, a former police officer, told CNN he sprang into action after his mother, who uses a wheelchair, called in a panic and said water was rushing into her home and reaching her chest.

