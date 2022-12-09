Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia ,stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world" a senior administration official tells CNN.

Moscow knows that ultimately the two sides will reach "a mutually acceptable arrangement if they keep talking to us," the official continued.

CNN's Anna Chernova and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this report.