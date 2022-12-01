After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls -- leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight.

China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response told health officials Wednesday that a "new stage and mission" in the pandemic response was due to "the decreasing toxicity" of the Omicron variant, increasing vaccinations and the "accumulating experience" of fighting the virus, according to state news agency Xinhua.

CNN's Nectar Gan, Wayne Chang, Selina Wang, Bex Wright, Ivan Watson and Philip Wang contributed reporting.

Tags