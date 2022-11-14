Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the 22-year-old suspect accused of killing three football players and wounding two other people, had prior contact with campus officials about a gun, authorities said Monday.

Jones, a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony in connection to Sunday night's shooting, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.