Just moments before midnight Saturday, a gunman entered Club Q, a beloved LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and immediately began shooting into the crowd, killing 5 people and injuring 25 others, according to police.

The suspected shooter was identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said Sunday.

