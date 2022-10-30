Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people flooded into the area in central Seoul to celebrate Halloween -- but panic erupted as the crowds swelled, with some witnesses saying it became hard to breathe and impossible to move.