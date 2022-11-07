What we know about Pieper Lewis and her escape from an Iowa residential corrections facility

 Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register/AP

Nearly two months after receiving a deferred judgment for killing a man she said had raped her, Iowa teenager and sex trafficking victim Pieper Lewis walked away from the residential corrections facility where she was serving probation, prompting authorities to issue a warrant for her arrest.

The teen, who garnered national headlines after a judge ordered she serve five years probation and pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the man she killed, has yet to be found.

