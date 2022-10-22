In May 2020, Mississippi's state auditor announced that the Department of Human Services had wasted tens of millions of dollars in federal money meant to be used to help needy families.

Since then, the investigation into those misspent funds has expanded to include state officials, bureaucrats and celebrity sports figures, including retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Six people have faced criminal charges, and back-and-forth legal filings in an ongoing civil lawsuit have led to the publication of eye-opening private text messages.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn and Devon M. Sayers contributed to this report.