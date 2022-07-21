What to watch for at Thursday's prime-time January 6 hearing

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, on July 12.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is returning to prime time for its final planned hearing this month that will seek to show in minute-by-minute detail how former President Donald Trump failed to act while the US Capitol was under attack.

The committee's focus at Thursday's 8 p.m. ET hearing will be on the 187 minutes that elapsed between Trump concluding his speech at the Ellipse at 1 p.m. when he told his supporters to march to the Capitol to when Trump released a video at 4:17 p.m. telling the rioters to leave the Capitol.

