What to know about Friday's sentencing of Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress

Prosecutors want Steve Bannon, pictured here in New York City on September 8, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress.

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, will be sentenced on Friday for criminal contempt of Congress after defying of a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The sentencing will unfold in a federal courtroom in Washington, DC. Judge Carl Nichols -- a Trump appointee -- will hand down the penalty in proceedings that will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

