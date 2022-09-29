Deadly Hurricane Ian -- downgraded Thursday to a tropical storm as it crawls across Florida -- smashed into the state's southwestern coast on Wednesday, destroying homes and cutting power to millions.

As emergency crews scramble to aid those still trapped in their homes, more than 2.5 million residences and businesses were without power early Thursday. Ian is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said.

