What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

President Joe Biden speaks at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on August 30. A federal judge in Texas has struck down Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they'll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program Thursday, declaring it illegal.

The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. But that case will have to play out before the Biden administration can cancel any federal student loan debt under the program.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.