What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations

The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor on November 18 with the appointment of Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice.

 Jerry Lampen/Pool/AP

Jack Smith, a DOJ alum known for his work in international war crimes prosecutions, will take over the investigation into sensitive government documents taken to Trump's Florida home at the end of his presidency.

